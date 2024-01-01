The market for coffee lovers continously grows, due to the fact that our young generations started to love coffee at their young ages. Nowadays coffee drinking has become a culture.

Some Coffee Consumer likes “Instagramable Coffee”, some like strong coffee that helps them focus on their work, some likes creamy and mild coffee and there are some that just like refreshing and healthy drinks, and we are planning to accomodate them all.

Since people are increasingly pressed for time and enjoy this convenience. Take out coffee or get it delivered using different apps. We are planning to dive through online ordering apps with our products and follow it up with the right marketing methods to promote the product.